Kyril Louis-Dreyfus' fantastic gesture to two Sunderland fans ahead of Luton Town clash
Kyril Louis-Dreyfus provided two Sunderland fans with tickets ahead of the second leg against Luton Town.
Sunderland owner and chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus provided two supporters with tickets ahead of the second-leg against Luton Town in the Championship play-off semi-final second-leg at Kenilworth Road.
Taking to his Instagram, the billionaire said: "I've now got a spare pair of tickets for tonight's game and don't want anyone to miss out... if you are in the area, message me and they're yours.
Louis-Dreyfus later posted: "Tickets gone! Enjoy the game, Jack and Michael."
Sunderland lead 2-1 coming into the game and are 90 minutes away from the final at Wembley.