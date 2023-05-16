Sunderland owner and chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus provided two supporters with tickets ahead of the second-leg against Luton Town in the Championship play-off semi-final second-leg at Kenilworth Road.

Taking to his Instagram, the billionaire said: "I've now got a spare pair of tickets for tonight's game and don't want anyone to miss out... if you are in the area, message me and they're yours.

Louis-Dreyfus later posted: "Tickets gone! Enjoy the game, Jack and Michael."