Kyril Louis-Dreyfus' fantastic gesture to two Sunderland fans ahead of Luton Town clash

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus provided two Sunderland fans with tickets ahead of the second leg against Luton Town.

By James Copley
Published 16th May 2023, 19:41 BST- 1 min read

Sunderland owner and chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus provided two supporters with tickets ahead of the second-leg against Luton Town in the Championship play-off semi-final second-leg at Kenilworth Road.

Taking to his Instagram, the billionaire said: "I've now got a spare pair of tickets for tonight's game and don't want anyone to miss out... if you are in the area, message me and they're yours.

Louis-Dreyfus later posted: "Tickets gone! Enjoy the game, Jack and Michael."

Sunderland lead 2-1 coming into the game and are 90 minutes away from the final at Wembley.

