Harrison Sonha had given Sunderland the lead in the Premier League 2, Division 2, clash, yet two goals from Chem Campbell either side of half-time gave the visitors all three points.

The Black Cats handed starts to Benji Kimpioka and Arbenit Xhemajli, who were both part of the first-team squad against Portsmouth on Saturday.

Sunderland are still considering whether to send Xhemajli out on loan this month after the 23-year-old spent a year out injured with knee ligament damage.

Sunderland defender Arbenit Xhemajli.

The central defender was part of a defence which came under pressure in the early exchanges as Wolves tried to press high up the pitch, with Sunderland persisting in trying to play out from the back.

At the other end, the hosts were gifted an opening goal inside 14 minutes when Wolves conceded possession to Sonha, allowing the midfielder to beat goalkeeper Louie Moulden with a neat finish.

That came after Black Cats goalkeeper Jacob Carney was forced to make a sharp save to keep out Hugo Bueno’s effort, yet the stopper could do little about Wolves’ equaliser in the 23rd minute.

It came after Xhemajli conceded a free-kick and was booked on the right of the penalty area. From Lee McLauglin’s low free-kick, Campbell had the time and space to convert his chance from inside the box.

Carney was called into action again after Johnson was caught on the ball by Chiquinho, but the keeper bailed his team-mate out of trouble with an instinctive save.

Sunderland had made a bright start to the second half before falling behind in the 57th minute as Campbell converted a rebound from close range.

The Black Cats brought on trialist Michael Spellman in the closing stages but weren’t able to find an equaliser.

They will now prepare for another home game against Nottingham Forest next Monday.

Sunderland XI: Carney, Kachosa, Johnson, Xhemajli (Fieldson, 65), Newall, Scott, Sonha, Dyce, Gyimah (Spellman, 70), Kelly, Kimpioka

