Everything the nationals are saying about Sunderland's manager hunt.

Sunderland are in the process of recruiting a new head coach after the sacking of Tony Mowbray on Monday evening.

The former Middlesbrough, Celtic and Blackburn Rovers man was dismissed after a poor run of form leaving the club ninth in the Championship but only three points off the play-offs.

Since then, there has been much speculation regarding the vacant role, including plenty of talk from national publications. Here, we take a look at what they are saying:

Kieran McKenna 'well regarded' by Sunderland - The Guardian

The Guardian have stated that Sunderland holds Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna in high regard after his side's brilliant start to the season.

"Ipswich’s Kieran McKenna is also well regarded by Sunderland but the 37-year-old is understood to be considered unlikely to leave a promotion-chasing side and is coveted by several Premier League clubs. The Nice assistant Julien Sablé is also reportedly a contender."

Neil Warnock and Mick McCarthy keen on Sunderland job - iNews

Former Sunderland boss Mick McCarthy ex-Leeds United and Sheffield United manager Neil Warnock would both be keen on the Sunderland job after Tony Mowbray's sacking, according to iNews.

Commentator Guy Mowbray weighs in on Tony Mowbray's sacking - The BBC

Reacting to the news on Twitter, Mowbray said: "Shouldn't be surprised, and I'm not really - but it's always upsetting when a really good man loses their job having done a REALLY good job. One of the best in the precarious business. Wish he'd been given another few weeks until 'that game' in January."

Sunderland could encounter compensation stumbling block - TalkSPORT

TalkSPORT states that Reims head coach Will Still and Nice assistant boss Julian Sable are on Sunderland's shortlist of potential new managers to replace Tony Mowbray as head coach at the Stadium of Light.

However, the radio station also says that one potential stumbling block with Still is how much Sunderland would have to pay in compensation.

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus became impatient with Tony Mowbray - The Athletic

The Athletic states that Tony Mowbray had lost the patience of Kryril Louis-Dreyfus.

Their report stated: "Yet Mowbray has struggled to retain the patience of Louis-Dreyfus and Speakman, who talk confidently of five-year plans and strategic models."

It continued: "The Championship’s youngest owner, who has gradually assembled the Championship’s youngest squad, no longer saw a future wedded to the Championship’s oldest head coach. Mowbray and the Sunderland model became destined not to last."

Will Still claims backed up by several outlets - The Guardian

Recent reports in France, and from The Guardian, say that Still is one of Louis-Dreyfus' preferred options for the vacancy. The Black Cats did not have a successor immediately lined up in the aftermath of Mowbray's departure but are moving quickly to establish their key targets.