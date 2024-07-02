Kristjaan Speakman's transfer call and sneaky hint as Sunderland edge towards contract boost - round-up
With Sunderland’s new head coach Régis Le Bris now in post, attention has turned towards transfers under sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and head of recruitment Stuart Harvey.
The Black Cats start their season on July 13 against South Shields and Gateshead on the same day. However, the summer transfer wheels appear to have begun to turn with contract talk also high on the agenda.
Here, we take you through the main Sunderland transfer and contract headlines that you may have missed:
Chris Rigg contract breakthrough
Sunderland have been handed a major boost with Chris Rigg set to sign his first professional deal at the club.
Rigg has been weighing up his options amid interest from a number of top-tier clubs but is understood to be close to committing his long-term future to the Black Cats. The 17-year-old reported back for pre-season training last Friday and it’s expected that a deal will progress in the coming days.
Transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano says that he will sign a three-year deal. Rigg made 22 appearances across all competitions last season and was a regular in the starting XI during the final weeks of the campaign.
Kristjaan Speakman’s contract hint
During a recent interview with Sunderland, Speakman dropped a little hint to supporters.
"We want to make sure the pre-season is executed really well, it's all about really good planning," Speakman said. "My ultimate focus is the transfer window and making sure the squad is in the right place moving forward.
“We've already started that process with the goalkeeping changes we've already made. It's also about retaining talent and hopefully, we'll have good news in the next couple of days on some of our exciting talent."
Callum Styles decision explained
Sunderland have confirmed that they will not be taking up the option to make Callum Styles’ loan from Barnsley permanent.
Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “As we continue to plan for the new season, we have decided not to take the option in Callum’s loan agreement and therefore his time with us has concluded. Callum’s attitude and application was first class throughout his time at the club and we wish him well for the future."
