Kristjaan Speakman's message as Jobe Bellingham sets out on his Sunderland journey

Kristjaan Speakman says Jobe Bellingham's decision to join Sunderland is a significant vote of confidence in the club's project.

The 17-year-old put pen to paper on a long-term contract last week, and joined his new teammates for pre-season training on Monday. Bellingham has had significant transfer interest for a long period of time, but has opted to join Sunderland, where there is a commitment to giving young players opportunities within a progressive playing style.

Speakman said that the atmosphere at the Stadium of Light was a big factor in Bellingham's decision, with the midfielder watching the 2-1 win over Luton Town as the move neared.

The Sporting Director also said it was important to let him develop away from comparisons to his older brother Jude, who recently joined Real Madrid.

"Jobe is trying to be the best version of Jobe," Speakman said.

"Whether it's a young player whose Dad had a career in the game.. you get these scenarios that happen. The challenge for Jobe is not to be better than this person or that person, just to be the best he can be. I think one of the reasons he has come to Sunderland is that there's a really smart fanbase that understands what the players here are trying to achieve, and they really get behind them.

"One of things that's really interesting is that he's really taken by how powerful the matchday experience is here, and for Sunderland to be able to attract a young talent like that says loads about the football club. We're talking about an England U18 player, who has captained that side, who to a certain degree could probably have gone just about anywhere he wanted.

"We should be really proud that he's chosen Sunderland and we have to get behind him. My request, if you like, would be 'let's give him the support and let's make sure that we get the best of him'. Let's try and stay away from that natural thing of comparing him to other people, because I don't think that's very helpful."