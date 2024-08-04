The latest Sunderland transfer headlines ahead of the 2024-25 Championship season

Kristjaan Speakman is preparing to sanction a double transfer exit at Sunderland.

Elliot Embleton looks set to leave Sunderland this summer with Régis Le Bris conforming as much post Marseille at Valley Parade.

The homegrown Sunderland attacking midfielder won promotion from League One to the Championship via the play-offs at Wembley during a loan stint back in 2021.

Embleton, 25, has been heavily linked with a return to Blackpool this summer and was left out of Le Bris’ first-team squad last Saturday at Valley Parade as Sunderland concluded their pre-season preparations with a 2-2 draw.

The former England youth international made 18 appearances for the Tangerines during their promotion-winning season before returning to Sunderland and helping his boyhood club win promotion in exactly the same fashion the following campaign.

After the game against Marseille, Le Bris was asked if Embleton was on his way to Blackpool this summer. His response? “Yes, it's possible.” Jewison Bennette could also leave during the transfer window.

The Costa Rica international spent six months at Greek side Aris during 2023-24 but is currently behind Jack Clarke and Romaine Mundle in the pecking order under Le Bris at Sunderland.

Costa Rican journalist Kevin Jimenez posted after the game on Saturday: “Jewison Bennette will look for a loan this market, the Costa Rican winger is with Sunderland's under-21 team and a loan exit is what is expected for this season.”

Sunderland begin their Championship campaign against Cardiff City in Wales this coming Saturday.