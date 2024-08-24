Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest Sunderland-related transfer talk as Régis Le Bris’ side prepare to take in Burnley in the Championship

The transfer window is heating up with less than a week to go until the deadlines will pass for EFL and Premier League clubs.

Sunderland look set to lose star man Jack Clarke with the former Tottenham and Leeds United winger set to move to Ipswich Town in the Premier League imminently. The Black Cats are set to receive a fee of around £15million up front for Clarke with £5million in add-ons also included in the deal. Spurs, however, are owed 25 per cent.

Sunderland, though, have moved relatively quickly in the market to secure the signing of Wilson Isidor. The Zenit St Petersburg forward has joined until the end of the current campaign, with the Black Cats holding the option to make the transfer permanent next summer.

Sunderland are also believed to be in advanced talks to sign Red Bull Salzburg striker Roko Simic as sporting director Kristjaan Speakman looks to add extra firepower to Régis Le Bris’ squad. The 20-year-old Croatia youth international has one year left on his contract at the club and is expected to make a move before the end of the summer window.

Simic has not been involved with the Salzburg squad recently, with the club confirming he is in talks over an exit. Sunderland slo continue to be linked with a deal for Alexandre Mendy with the Northern Echo reporting that Speakman is still interested in a deal despite the potential arrival of Simic. They report that Sunderland haven't given up on Mendy despite the frustrating pursuit.

Mendy recently reiterated his desire to join Sunderland in a fresh interview with French outlet footmercato. The SM Caen striker has been a long-term target for the Black Cats this summer and has decided he wants to move to Wearside above all other options, but the two clubs have so far been unable to agree a fee and the deal was further slowed by a takeover of the Ligue 2 club led by Kylian Mbappe.

Mendy has been filmed taking part in some aspects of training in France this week but the 30-year-old insists his position has not changed. “It’s clear to me and to everyone else that I want to go to Sunderland, and the new management must respect the commitments the institution has made to me,” Mendy said.

“If I’m training today, it’s to be ready to start this new challenge with Sunderland. I’ll say it again, but I’ve said goodbye to [the Stade Michel] d’Ornano and my teammates. Kylian [Mbappé] is the boss, so he should call me. I’ve respected the club and the fans and now, after four years at the club, I want to leave having given the best of myself. I’m leaving on a high note. Caen and the fans will always be in my heart, but my head is at Sunderland.”

Sunderland return to action in the Championship against Burnley on Saturday at the Stadium of Light following back-to-back league wins against Cardiff City away and Sheffield Wednesday at home under new head coach Le Bris.