The six Sunderland players Kristjaan Speakman could hand new deals to this summer

It’s going to a busy summer on Wearside as Sunderland prepare for the new season

While Sunderland have a huge task ahead of them in adding the depth and quality to their squad they need to survive in the Premier League, Kristjaan Speakman also some important work to do this summer in securing the future of the core of last season's squad.

While the Black Cats are in a very strong position generally, there are some deals they will look to address in the coming weeks.

Speaking to The Echo earlier this summer, Speakman said: "We do a contract review right across the group at the end of every season. I think we're in a strong position with the majority of the group this time around, especially with a lot of the players who have performed at a really high level.

"There are a couple there whose contracts are reducing and we need to have a conversation around that and that will happen in the coming weeks. That's part of trying to build the squad for next season.

"We don't have anyone out of contract this summer and so that means there isn't an immediate issue for us, we have a little bit of time to reflect. As I always say, it's got to be the right opportunity for the players and for us."

Here we take a closer look at the players who could be in line for new deals...

DAN NEIL

Speakman has confirmed that the club will reopen talks with their captain after the summer break. Neil has just one year left on his current deal and has long been admired by top-tier clubs, with Serie A side AS Roma said to be monitoring developments. Tentative discussions around an extension last year, but they were paused as all parties decided it was best to focus on the promotion battle. Returning to the top tier clearly strengthens Sunderland's hand considerably in negotiations, but there is work to do. Sunderland will be very keen to secure Neil's future as they look to strengthen their midfield in the aftermath of Jobe Bellingham's departure.

DENNIS CIRKIN

Like Neil, Cirkin has just one year left to run on his current deal and so features very high on Speakman's list of priorities this summer. A key part of the club's rise from League One, Cirkin is one of the core players in the squad who Sunderland will be confident can step up next season.

The defender said in an interview with club media last week that he was itching to get back to start preparations for next season, which bodes pretty well in terms of the chances of an agreement being reached.

"It hasn’t been long since the season finished but I’m already looking forward to coming back," Cirkin told safc.com.

"This is what we’ve all been working towards. We’re not going to be here to stand on ceremony. That first game will be a special occasion but our season won’t be just about that. We know it’s going to be a huge challenge but we’ll be ready to take that head on.”

TRAI HUME

Hume still has two years left to run on his current deal but Sunderland are certain to offer him fresh terms this summer. Hume's current deal was agreed two years ago, just as he was beginning to establish himself as a regular following Sunderland's return to the Championship. His progress since then has been enormous and he has for some time been one of the first names on the teamsheet.

There is top-tier interest in Hume but his recent comments while on international duty offer encouragement for every Sunderland fan: "I've said it ever since I moved to Sunderland, I really love my football here.

"I love playing. I love the club, I'm happy where I'm at and if anything happens it's from the club. I love playing for Sunderland so I'm happy being there."

CHRIS RIGG

Like Hume, Rigg has two years left on his current deal. That was the midfielder's first professional contract, and Sunderland are known to be keen on revisiting the situation this summer. Rigg had an excellent first full season as a senior player and has established himself as a vital player within the squad. Interest from top-tier clubs right across Europe continues and so the Black Cats would like both to reward the youngster for his rapid progress and to further bolster their position. Time will tell whether they are able to do that at this stage.

ELIEZER MAYENDA

Mayenda has three years left to run on his current contract, so there is no time pressure on this one for Sunderland. They're incredibly well placed to resist any interest from top-tier clubs who have taken note of the youngster's breakout campaign for the Black Cats. Even so, Sunderland will want to reward the fact that he has progressed rapidly over the past 12 months and is now one of the most exciting young strikers around.

There's a good chance they will be able to agree a new deal at some stage, with Mayenda telling sofoot in an interview after the win at Wembley he was happy at the club amid reports of interest from top European clubs.

"You're not the first to ask me this question; even my friends talk about it," Mayenda said.

"I just got promoted to the Premier League on Saturday, and I just want to enjoy it. I'm really happy at Sunderland."

ROMAINE MUNDLE

Like Mayenda, Mundle has three years left to run on his current deal but Sky Sports reported earlier this summer that the club were looking to reward his interest amid interest from PSV, Nice and some Premier League clubs.

ANY OTHER BUSINESS?

While both Luke O'Nien and Patrick Roberts have entered the final year of their current contracts, the club have an option to extend for a further campaign and so there is no major time pressure in either case. Niall Huggins is also in the final year of his deal, but both parties will want to focus on his recovery from a major injury before assessing what is the best step in terms of his longer-term future at the club.