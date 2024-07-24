Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest Sunderland-related news with several key transfer and contract developments

Sunderland have been handed a trio of boosts in the contract and transfer department this week with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman making progress.

Here, we round up all of the latest news that you may have missed, including a new deal and two potential transfer incomings:

Dan Ballard signs new deal

Dan Ballard has put an end to any talk of a summer transfer move by putting pen to paper on a new long-term deal.

Ballard had three years to run on his previous deal but Sunderland were keen to reward the defender for his hugely impressive progress since joining the club for Arsenal two years ago. The 24-year-old had been linked with a potential top-tier move this summer in some quarters but this news puts a firm end to any such chatter ahead of the new campaign. Ballard’s new deal runs to 2028.

Ian Poveda spotted

Sunderland appear to have signed ex-Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday winger Ian Poveda.

Poveda’s former clubs include Chelsea, Arsenal, Barcelona, Brentford and Manchester City as a young player. Poveda then made the move to Leeds United in 2020 but struggled to nail down a starting spot during his four-year stay at Elland Road, making just 25 league appearances.

However, the attacker looks to have signed at Sunderland after pictures of Poveda emerged online this Wednesday morning at the Academy of Light which show the player posing for the traditional scarf picture.

Alex Mendy set for medical

Caen striker Alexandre Mendy has arrived at Sunderland ahead of a medical at the club, according to the latest reports.

Roker Report states that the 30-year-old French-born Guinea-Bissau international flew into the North East yesterday as he looks to conclude his move to Sunderland after choosing to join the club over offers from Saudi Arabia this summer.