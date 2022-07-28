Kristjaan Speakman reacts as Sunderland youngster seals 'dream' League Two loan switch

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old has been a regular in Alex Neil’s matchday squad through the pre-season period, and has trained regularly in the senior group over the last twelve months.

Having signed his first professional contract last year, he is now stepping into League Two for his first taste of regular senior football in his hometown.

Taylor said it will be a ‘dream come true’ to feature for the side he has watched since the age of five: “This is a great opportunity I couldn't turn down and I can't wait to get started.”

Sunderland winger Ellis Taylor

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taylor has made four senior appearances so far for the Black Cats, one in the Carabao Cup and three in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Sunderland’s Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman said: “We placed Ellis in our first-team squad last season to allow him to understand the environment and mature physically. This has provided him with a foundation to now impact a senior team in the Football League and throughout pre-season, we have seen that he has the capabilities to do that.

"This is a brilliant opportunity for him – and the locality of the move will also ensure that we can continue to support him throughout the upcoming campaign and develop a relationship with a local team.”