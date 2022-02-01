Kristjaan Speakman reacts as Sunderland seal six-figure deadline day swoop for Jay Matete

The 20-year-old has signed a four-and-a-half year deal on Wearside, with Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman saying that the central midfielder had drawn interest from both the Championship and the Premier League.

The fee is undisclosed but it is understood to be a significant six-figure sum.

Matete has made 25 appearances for Stephen Crainey’s side this season.

Jay Matete has joined Sunderland

Sunderland were in the market for a central midfielder as Luke O’Nien is injured until March, and Carl Winchester has been regularly deployed as a right-back so far this season.

Speakman says Matete is a ‘dynamic and versatile’ performer.

“Jay is a dynamic and versatile midfielder and we are delighted to welcome him to Sunderland AFC,” Speakman said.

“He is a highly sought-after talent and throughout the season he has attracted admirers from the Premier League and the Championship, which not only highlights the level of his performances but also his outstanding potential.

"We believe that we have the optimal environment in place to maximise his ability and we look forward to supporting him in his development, as he takes the next step in his career.”

Matete said he couldn’t wait to get started: “I’m delighted to sign for a club of this stature and I can’t wait to get started.

“Everything happened so quickly, but it’s brilliant to get the deal done and I’m excited for what the future holds.

"I’ve watched the club from a young age and I’m looking forward to getting out there at the Stadium of Light in front of the supporters.”

