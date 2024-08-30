Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland have confirmed their first deadline day addition

Sunderland have concluded the signing of Chris Mepham on loan until the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Black Cats have moved quickly after Aji Alese picked up an injury in training this week and the 26-year-old has opted to make the move to Wearside despite interest from other Championship clubs. Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said the former Brentford defender was proven at the level and would also add ‘invaluable’ experience both and off the pitch.

“We are delighted to welcome Chris to Sunderland,” Speakman said.

“This is an area we wanted to strengthen before the deadline and Chris has shown that he can play at this level and beyond. He has demonstrated an ability to perform consistently throughout his career and we are confident he will take this move in his stride. In addition to the defensive qualities he will bring to our defence, he will also add experience. This will be invaluable on the field and in the dressing room.”

Sunderland are also expected to confirm deals for midfield duo Samis Abdul Samed and Milan Aleksic. Work has been ongoing throughout the day to try and recruit more firepower up front but it is not yet clear if the Black Cats have been able to get a deal done in time. Gent striker Ahmed Abdullahi has been a key target through the day.