Kristjaan Speakman issues Milan Aleksic message after Sunderland switch confirmed

Sunderland have confirmed their second incoming of transfer deadline day

Sunderland have completed a deal for Serbian midfielder Milan Aleksic.

The 19-year-old has signed a four-year deal to make the move from FK Radnicki 1923. While the fee is officially undisclosed, Serbian media have reported that the Black Cats have spent close to four million euros in securing the highly-rated midfielder. Aleksic won his first call up to the senior Serbia squad earlier this year and was a player in demand this summer.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has admitted that Aleksic will need time to adapt to his new surroundings but is confident that he can have a big impact down the line.

“Milan is an incredibly talented young player, who is on the fringe of national team selection,” Speakman said.

“We appreciate his creativity and versatility but understand that we’ll need to be patient as he adapts to a new country and a new Club. Although we will not rush his involvement, his progress to date and talent means that we firmly believe he can become an important player for Sunderland in the future. Attracting a talent like Milan underlines our progress as a Club and our continued track record in nurturing talent in an elite environment, which is a testament to our staff behind the scenes at the Academy of Light.”

Sunderland are also expected to confirm a loan deal for RC Lens midfielder Salis Abdul Samed, after the arrival of Chris Mepham was confirmed earlier tonight.