The latest Sunderland-related transfer news ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline...

Sunderland appear to have been handed a triple transfer blow ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline.

Alexandre Mendy appears to have made the decision to stay at Caen. Sunderland have been trying to sign the 30-year-old French striker all window with Mendy open to a move to the North East. It is thought that the Black Cats had agreed a deal with Caen before their change in ownership.

Negotiations between the Kylian Mbappe-led group and Sunderland then appeared to stall with the player growing frustrated with the process and reiterating his desire to make the move several times in the local press. However, fresh reports claim that Mendy has decided to stay put at Caen now.

Reports have also suggested that Sunderland are now out of the running to sign Leicester City forward Tom Cannon after the Black Cats tabled a £5million bid earlier in the window. The striker is said to be attracting interest from a host of clubs in the Championship on deadline day.

Cardiff City are said to be “closing in” on a deal to sign Sunderland target Roko Simic. The Black Cats are thought to have held talks with Simic during the summer transfer window with Kristjaan Speakman’s interest in the player following Jack Clarke’s departure very much genuine.

20-year-old Roko Simic was rumoured to be in Sunderland for a medical when the news broke last week That, however, was not true, though the Black Cats reported interest in the Croatian forward was genuine and talks had taken place. Simic didn’t feature at all in Tuesday night’s Champions League qualifier game between Red Bull Salzburg and Dynamo Kyiv.

However, fresh reports in Wales have stated that Simic is bound for Sunderland’s rivals in the Championship Cardiff City. Wales Online reporter Glen Williams states: “Cardiff are closing in on the signing of Roko Simic from RB Salzburg. However, my understanding is that he is set to join KV Kortrijk on loan. Club feel he can solve striker issue and be their main CF, but ideally needs another year of top-flight football.”