Kristjaan Speakman gives further insight into Sunderland's January transfer window and investment

Sporting Director Speakman met the supporter collective alongside Chief Operating Officer Steve Davison earlier this week, after it was revealed that Kyril Louis-Dreyfus owned only 41% of the club.

The club’s transfer strategy has also come under severe scrutiny. Though the arrival of Jay Matete and Jermain Defoe lifted spirits on deadline day, Tom Flanagan’s departure for Shrewsbury Town without the arrival of a replacement has drawn criticism.

In minutes released by the supporter collective, Kristjaan Speakman [KS] said: “KS said this has always been a 4-window project, January was window number 3. There were 6 incoming players and an investment of over £1million was made into the team. There were also 3 unsuccessful £1million+ bids submitted. Money will not be wasted and only the right type of player will be brought in.

"The aim was to get like for like replacements for in-and-out going players in the CB position although our preference was to obtain another player in this area.

"Consideration was also made for returning players; Luke O’Nien (3 weeks from a return to full training), Nathan Broadhead (1.5 weeks away), Niall Huggins (end of the season) and Aiden McGeady (in full training).

“After a lack of opportunity and the likelihood of his minutes on the pitch not improving, it was decided to sell Denver Hume. KS acknowledge it had been a difficult window, affected by Covid and player availability (Premier League clubs not loaning out players), but the club are happy with the squad and its flexibility.

“The club wanted to acquire another centre back but KS said several deals did not come off. We remain in the same position as we entered the transfer window – 4 CB’s. A key consideration in this window is the players who are out of contract in the summer – this has been a distraction in the past, notably last season.

“The age demographic has reduced over the season - not intentional, but rather a combination of excellent performances, players being unavailable and players not being selected within the squad. KS has every faith this squad are capable of promotion.”

