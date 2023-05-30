Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman has backed Edouard Michut to have a 'really successful career' but says the terms of the deal to make him a permanent acquisition this summer weren't right for the club.

Sunderland had agreed a future with PSG as part of the deal to take the young midfielder on loan last summer, and after a difficult first half of the campaign he became a regular in Tony Mowbray's squad.

Speakman confirmed last week that the club would not be taking up that option and in his end-of-season interview with club media, he gave further detail on that decision.

Michut's encouraging progress over 28 appearances had built some level of expectation that Sunderland would move forward with the deal, but Speakman has hinted that the parties involved were ultimately not in agreement on the terms.

"For young Edu, it's a slightly different situation in terms of it was a loan with an option for us," Speakman said, discussing the club's three loanees.

"I think naturally everyone thinks that because they boy has done really well for us, we'll trigger the option. But for us it had to be the right conditions, both from a contractual perspective and also from his perspective.

"Edu is a top young man and I think he'll have a really successful career, but once we got into the detail there wasn't as much alignment as what we felt comfortable with and that's why we decided not to proceed with it."