Kristjaan Speakman explains why Tom Flanagan has been allowed to make a surprise Sunderland departure

The 30-year-old has been a mainstay of the side since his arrival from Burton Albion, making 115 appearances for the club across all competitions.

Flanagan had six months left on his current Sunderland contract and with the Black Cats unlikely to renew his deal in the summer, he was allowed to pursue a new opportunity.

The arrival of Danny Batth from Stoke City earlier in the window looked set to significantly limit the 30-year-old's game time, and Shrewsbury Town have moved to complete what looks a very solid addition in their bid to beat the League One drop.

Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan

They currently sit 16th in the table, four points above the relegation places.

Flanagan has signed a two-and-a-half year deal in Shropshire.

Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman said it was the right move to allow Flanagan to secure his long-term future in the game.

"Tom has played his part this season to ensure we head into the remainder of the campaign competing at the top end of the division, but his contract expires in the summer and this move represents a great opportunity for him to secure his long-term future,” he said.

“He has led by example throughout his time at the club and we wish him well in the next chapter of his career.”

Though Flanagan was unlikely to maintain a place in the starting XI, his departure undoubtedly leaves Sunderland light.

Frederik Alves and Ollie Younger have also left the club, with only Batth arriving.

The Black Cats have been looking to seal an incoming in that position on deadline day, and have been tracking Fulham's Terence Kongolo.

The deadline shuts at 11pm, though deals can be concluded up to two hours later if a deal sheet is submitted.

