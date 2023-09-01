Kristjaan Speakman says Sunderland will consider bringing Elliot Embleton back into the fold in January after he completed a season-long loan move to Derby County.

Embleton had been due to make his return to the Sunderland fold on Saturday after eight months sidelined with injury, with the club at that stage minded to keep him in the squad as he rebuilds his match fitness.

However, a late approach from Paul Warne's promotion-chasing side changed the picture and he is now expected to go and play a crucial role in their side over the coming months.

Competition for places has been growing in attacking midfield following the summer arrivals of Bradley Dack and Jobe Bellingham, as well as the emergence of Chris Rigg. Alex Pritchard could yet stay at the club and they could then go on to sign Adil Aouchiche before the window closes.

Sunderland's sporting director said it was a move that suited everyone in the end.

"Elliot is returning from a long-term injury and it’s important that we get him back up to speed as quickly as possible, but to do that we felt that he needed minutes," he said.

"After Derby’s approach, we discussed the move with Elliot and agreed that this was a move and environment that suited his immediate requirements. We look forward to supporting his continued return to action from afar and we will review his progress in January.”