Kristjaan Speakman says Bradley Dack will bring a 'different dimension' to Sunderland's side after he completed a move to Sunderland.

Dack departed Blackburn Rovers at the end of his contract earlier this summer and has reunited with Tony Mowbray after their successful partnership at Ewood Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The attacking midfielder has signed an initial twelve-month deal to join the Black Cats, but the club hold an option to extend for a further year.

Speakman says Dack will bring valuable Championship experience to the squad and some different qualities to the squad in forward areas.

"We are delighted to welcome Bradley to Sunderland AFC," he said.

"He’s an attacking midfielder with different qualities to others we have within the squad, and we feel he can add a different dimension to our team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He brings a wealth of experience, but also a personality that can help us on and off the field. It’s great to welcome him to the club and to see him so excited by the opportunity this move represents.”

Sunderland are expected to make another move in the transfer market before the visit of Mallorca this weekend, with Sochaux striker Eliezer Mayende expected at the Academy of Light on Friday.