Elliot Embleton has completed a permanent move to Blackpool

Elliot Embleton has completed his move to Blackpool, bringing an end to his long association with Sunderland.

The academy graduate and boyhood fan played a key part in dragging the Black Cats out of League One, culminating in his stunning goal to open the scoring in the play-off final victory over Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley. Embleton was then featuring regularly under Tony Mowbray as Sunderland consolidated in the second tier, but a serious injury suffered at Hull City halted his progress. With game time at Sunderland likely to be squeezed this season with significant competition for places in midfield and attacking midfield, he has opted to leave the club.

Embleton returns to Bloomfield Road and reunites with head coach Neil Critchley, having been a key part of the side that won promotion to the Championship as a loanee earlier in his career. Embleton has signed a two-year deal, with Blackpool holding the option to trigger a third.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said he had made an incredible contribution to the club and that Blackpool represented a fantastic opportunity for him.

“Elliott has been an incredible player for our Club,” he said.

“I’m sure that when he first walked through the Academy of Light’s doors aged six, he couldn’t have envisaged scoring such a historic goal as the one he did at Wembley Stadium in the 2022 Play-Off Final. His efforts, and the efforts of those who supported him throughout his Sunderland journey, made that dream a reality. Elliot’s attitude, desire to improve, and focus on football means he also departs as a superb role model for our next generation of academy players. The last 18 months have been tough for him and at this stage of his career when he needs to play regularly, this is a fantastic opportunity for him at a Club he knows well. Elliot will always be welcome at the Stadium of Light and we wish him the very best of luck for the future.”

“I’m buzzing to be back and looking forward to the future here at Blackpool,” Embleton himself said upon his arrival at Blackpool.

“For me, I need to get back playing football and I’ve got such happy memories here, where I feel like I played well and we ultimately ended up getting promoted. I sampled the atmosphere against Oxford in the play-offs when there was just 4000 supporters in due to Covid restrictions, and even then it was unbelievable. I can’t wait to play at Bloomfield Road again with more supporters and hopefully we can get the place rocking this season.”