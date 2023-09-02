Sunderland's summer business has concluded after Danny Batth joined Norwich City on a free transfer.

Batth had been a potential target for Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City over the course of the summer window but Norwich moved quickly on deadline day once Nottingham Forest made a major bid for Andrew Omobamidele.

Batth has signed a one-year deal at Carrow Road, with the option of a further year.

Sunderland's sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said it had been a difficult decision for the club but said they respected Batth's wishes to play regularly. Batth had lost his place in the early stages of the Championship season to Luke O'Nien.

"Danny is a highly respected player and he’s been an absolute professional throughout his time at Sunderland AFC, which is exactly why we brought him to the club," Speakman said.

"He’s not featured in our team this season and it’s in his nature to want to play games regularly, and compete week-in, week-out. Following an open dialogue with him throughout the summer, we took the difficult decision to agree to allow him to leave the Club if the right opportunity presented itself and we wish him all the best.”

Batth said it was an opportunity he 'couldn't turn down'.

"When the opportunity came up and I heard of the interest from Norwich, it was one that I couldn't turn down. I'm really excited about what's coming up and the new challenge ahead," he said.

"I've spoken to Stuart and have seen how well the club have started. I feel excited to be part of the club.