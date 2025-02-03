Kristjaan Speakman explains Sunderland goalkeeper decision as fresh loan deal agreed

Sunderland have agreed a fresh loan deal for goalkeeper Nathan Bishop

Sunderland have recalled goalkeeper Nathan Bishop from his loan at Wycombe Wanderers, with 25-year-old immediately joining Cambridge United.

Bishop went on loan to Wycombe at the start of the season but suffered a significant injury, and has not featured as regularly as the Black Cats would have liked since returning to fitness. Bishop returned to action in the FA Cup last month and is now expected to play regularly for Cambridge, who currently sit in the League One relegation places.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said the move would allow all parties to make a decision on his future this summer.

“Nathan made a positive start to the season and it was unfortunate that an early setback has reduced his playing time in recent months,” Speakman said.

“After working hard to return to action, it is important that he now plays regularly throughout the remainder of the campaign and we appreciate Wycombe’s understanding in enabling this move. We look forward to supporting Nathan from afar before reviewing his progress this summer.”

Bishop said he was excited about the move as Cambridge look to climb out the relegation zone.

“I am excited,” Bishop said.

“Cambridge are a good side - you can see the group together working so hard and I am definitely excited to see what we can do. The Club have got a great staff and great people in the building so once I got the opportunity to speak to everyone I couldn’t wait to get here.”

Cambridge boss Garry Monk said: “We are really pleased to welcome Nathan into the Club. He has excellent pedigree, is hungry to do well and has an infectious character to add to the dressing room. He will be a great addition to the team and I look forward to working with him over the coming months.”