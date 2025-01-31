Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Adil Aouchiche had completed a loan move to Portsmouth

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adil Aouchiche has completed a loan move to Portsmouth.

The 22-year-old has struggled for regular minutes on Wearside this season and Sunderland’s sporting director said his future at the club would be reviewed in the summer. There is no purchase clause included in the deal, which runs until the end of the season.

“Adil has worked hard and played his part when called upon, and been a good team-mate, but competition within our squad is extremely high and his opportunities have been limited as a result,” Speakman said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Naturally, he would like to play more regularly, and we believe this opportunity will enable him to do that in a competitive environment that will support his development. We wish him well and look forward to reviewing his progress at the end of the campaign.”

The deal had been held up earlier today due to Portsmouth having filled all four ESC slots in their squad, but have now concluded the deal.

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho said: “We’re delighted to welcome Adil to Fratton Park for the remainder of the campaign. We already saw first-hand just how dangerous he can be when we played Sunderland a few weeks ago.

“He’s an incredibly talented young player who will complement the attacking options we already have in the squad.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland are on the hunt for at least one more player to add more depth to their forward line before the window closes on Monday night. Régis Le Bris confirmed at his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon that the Black Cats were after a versatile forward who could cover multiple positions in the frontline, or potentially two more specialist additions. Sporting Lisbon winger Marcus Edwards has emerged as one option, with the Black Cats weighing up a late move for the talented forward. Burnley are also believed to be interested in a deal.