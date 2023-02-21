The Black Cats have predominantly recruited younger players in recent transfer windows, including a mix of players from English clubs and from overseas.

When asked if there’s a difference when signing players from abroad, Speakman told 5 Live Sport: “I think there are obviously some cultural differences, there are some language differences which I think you have to overcome.

“We’d like to think that we can overcome those with some really good processes and education internally in both our own staff and for the players that come in.

Sunderland Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman.

“Ultimately we’re interested in high-quality players, and high quality players that are interested in coming and delivering for Sunderland.

“We tried to, at the front and centre our recruitment process is our values around what Sunderland is and what Sunderland isn’t, and we’ve been fortunate to attract some real high-quality players which I think you are now starting to mature into the team.”

Sunderland have also signed more experienced players such as Corry Evans, Alex Pritchard, Danny Batth and Patrick Roberts in recent transfer windows, and Speakman says there is a good balance in the squad.

“Our history has been well documented, literally, over previous years, so I think everyone is aware of some of the things, where the club’s been and the journey it’s been on,” he added.

“We have got some real clarity now on what our values are and what we’re trying to achieve.

“We’ve certainly been transparent with the supporters, and we’ve been transparent with the players.

“For fans I think they appreciate that, and whilst they might not always agree with everything the club is doing, or the direction we are trying to go, or some of the decisions that are made, I think they do appreciate the fact that we are being up front and honest on that.

“It’s an emerging culture, our young group are supplemented by some real quality senior players that we’ve recruited as well in Danny Batth, Evans, Roberts, Pritchard.