The Black Cats will play the final months of the season with Joe Gelhardt as their only striker after Ross Stewart suffered a season-ending achilles injury, and after the club were unable to secure a replacement on deadline day.

The club pursued four potential additions but they either weren't sanctioned to depart from their clubs, or opted not to drop into the Championship.

Speakman told The Echo that the club had assessed their options but said the pool of potential players is considerably smaller than people think due to the update registration rules.

Ross Stewart's achilles injury has left Sunderland short on options up front

"The moment that the deadline closes at 11pm, regardless of the position of the team and whether we're happy or not, we always run a process on the free agents," he said.

"You never know and you don't want to miss an opportunity. But the situation is that it is a very small marketplace, a large number of the players who you might see on a list do not have the GB qualifications. It's exactly the same for free agents as other players - they have to fit what we're trying to do.