Kristjaan Speakman confirms and explains Sunderland AFC's big Edouard Michut decision

Sunderland have issued a statement confirming Edouard Michut's future at the club

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith
Published 23rd May 2023, 12:38 BST- 1 min read

Sunderland's Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman has confirmed that the club won't be taking up their option to purchase Edouard Michut this summer.

Speakman says the decision has been taken 'mutually', with the 20-year-old now set to return to PSG to assess his next steps.

Michut overcame a frustrating first half to the season to make 20 appearances across all competitions, showcasing his impressive ability on the ball.

However, he lost his place in the starting XI for the closing weeks of the campaign and the club look set to sign Jobe Bellingham from Birmingham City in the coming weeks, further increasing competition for places in midfield.

Speakman held talks with the player and his representatives in recent weeks and ahead of the club's retained list being released he has confirmed the decision for both to pursue other avenues.

Edouard played a prominent role throughout his loan spell at the Stadium of Light and we thank him for his contribution," Speakman said.

"He is highly respected by all at Sunderland AFC but following a period of dialogue with the player and his representatives, all parties mutually agreed it was best to pursue other opportunities at this moment in time. We have thoroughly enjoyed working with Edou and wish him well for the future.”

Michut has again been linked with a move to Premier League side Fulham, and will likely have significant interest in his services this summer. The midfielder scored one goal and produced three assists in his time on Wearside.