Sunderland's sporting director Kristjaan Speakman was asked directly about the transfer future of winger Jack Clarke earlier this week.

The 22-year-old winger scored nine Championship goals and provided 13 assists last season as Sunderland were defeated over two legs in the play-off semi-finals against Luton Town

Clarke has continued his good form into this campaign and has already scored seven times during this campaign.

Burnley are believed to have bid several times for Clarke last summer but saw their offers rejected by Sunderland, who are said to be keen to tie Clarke down to a new contract.

Brentford, Brighton and Crystal Palace have also been credited with an interest in the former Leeds United and Tottenham attacker.

Speaking alongside club figures Steve Davison and David Bruce at the latest Red and White Army fan collective meeting, Speakman was asked whether Sunderland would consider selling Clarke for a figure of £20million.

Speakman responded that with any offer, he would need to make the right decision for the club. The Sporting director also commented on last summer's sale of Ross Stewart to Southampton.

The Sunderland chief added that it was the right decision to sell and explained that while the club were pleased with Stewart's progress, injuries came and limited games and that a good offer came in.

Speakman was also asked about Sunderland co-owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and the potential for external investment should the club win promotion to the Premier League through the sale of shares.