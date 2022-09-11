Kristjaan Speakman and Tony Mowbray discuss Sunderland's long-term ambitions and why 'sensible progression' is key

Speakman was asked at Tony Mowbray’s unveiling what targets had been presented to the new head coach.

“We're an ambitious football club so there's always a danger of over or under-pitching it when you’re asked this question,” the Sporting Director said.

“We've got to adapt to this league and that's a longer process than what we've had so far. I think when we get to the World Cup break, that's a really good point for us to assess how the players have done and where we're at.

“Once we've adapted then we just want to progress, and you're constantly evaluating that as you go.

“We're just constantly evolving. Tony hasn't joined just to win the odd game and plod on through, we're all really aspirational, but we just aren't in the situation now where it's win at all costs to get into that one or two spot. But we do absolutely want to get there at some point.

“That's where we want to be, but we understand that to get there we have to get through some stages first.

“We don't see a ceiling, but it's got to be a sensible progression.”

Mowbray believes that the club’s ownership group’s willingness to directly reinvest funds recouped through player sales in the long term is the key difference to the closing stages of his tenure at Blackburn, and alongside the passion and size of the club was the main reason he was tempted back into management.

He has been clear that developing players is his key strength and believes the club’s model will help him do that while also improving the side.

“I just needed to re energise (in the summer) and what a club to come back to,” Mowbray said.

“I understand the pressure of 40,000 fans and the size of the club but what's good for me is the owner isn't saying to me, 'it's promotion this year'. Who knows what the league is this year, I don't think there's a runaway with it team and we'll be competitive, but there's no huge pressure to finish first or second or you're out.

“At some clubs, you have to win every game.

“I sat and listened to the plan, and I thought, 'that's OK'. If it isn't about spending loads of money, then that's OK. Let's sell this player because we've polished him up and everybody wants him, and then let's reinvest. That's the key, you reinvest and go and find some more good players, and then you grow the club. We know we have to win games along the way, too.

“I'm looking forward to the project, it's not a word I like a lot but there is a plan and I'm happy to stick to it. I'm never going to be sat here moaning about not doing this or that.

“I won't be moaning in the next window if we don't spend £10 million, the owner is a bright, intelligent guy and I think he'll feel it [when we need it].