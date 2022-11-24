Kolo Toure: Leicester City due 'significant compensation' as Wigan Athletic close in on new manager
Sunderland’s Championship rivals Wigan Athletic are said to be closing in on their new manager.
Former Arsenal defender Kolo Toure is expected to become the new Wigan boss within the next 48-hours.
And there are reports he could meet his new players as early as tomorrow.
The Championship is currently taking a break while the Qatar World Cup group stage is ongoing.
Most Popular
BBC Sport report: “Toure, 41, has completed his Uefa Pro Licence and has been working at Celtic and Leicester City as an assistant coach to Brendan Rodgers.”
Meanwhile, there are reports Leicester are due ‘significant compensation’ from Wigan.
The Leicester Mercury report: “Toure signed a new deal with the club alongside manager Rodgers back in December 2019, with the deals running until 2025. It therefore means that City are due significant compensation from Wigan for the coach.
“Quite how much that will be is not clear, but the two clubs are said to have been ‘locked in talks’ over the figure all weekend.”