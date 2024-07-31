Kilmarnock eye loan for highly-rated Sunderland full-back after Everton scouting mission - reports
and live on Freeview channel 276
Scottish club Kilmarnock reportedly want to take Sunderland's highly-rated Oliver Bainbridge on loan for the season during the summer window.
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes is said to be “keen” on the defender whose displays stood out for the under-21 side on Wearside as Sunderland reached the Premier League 2 play-off final before eventually losing to Tottenham.
Bainbridge is said to be keen to play first-team football after knocking on the door for the first team at the Stadium of Light during the 2023-24 season. Premier League club Everton have reportedly sent scouts to watch the 18-year-old back in March.
The 19-year-old defender, who can play at right-back or left-back, penned a deal at Sunderland in the summer of 2023 which has one year left to run currently. The Black Cats, however, hold the option to extend the contract by another year and are expected to do so if not already triggered.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.