The highly-rated Sunderland full-back has also reportedly been scouted by Everton

Scottish club Kilmarnock reportedly want to take Sunderland's highly-rated Oliver Bainbridge on loan for the season during the summer window.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes is said to be “keen” on the defender whose displays stood out for the under-21 side on Wearside as Sunderland reached the Premier League 2 play-off final before eventually losing to Tottenham.

Bainbridge is said to be keen to play first-team football after knocking on the door for the first team at the Stadium of Light during the 2023-24 season. Premier League club Everton have reportedly sent scouts to watch the 18-year-old back in March.