Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United will be without another three players ahead of the clash against Sunderland on Saturday.

The North East rivals are set to face each other this weekend in the FA Cup third round at the Stadium of Light, the first meeting of the pair since 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie Howe's squad has been beset by injuries this season with Newcastle crashing out of the Champions League and Carabao Cup in recent weeks. Now, the Daily Nail have provided an update on Newcastle United's injury fitness ahead of the game.

The Mail's reporter Craig Hope stated: "Sounds like NUFC can add Joe Willock, Harvey Barnes & Elliot Anderson to those, now including Callum Wilson, who will miss both Sunderland & Man City. I’m told trio have little chance of returning until after January mini-break. Kieran Trippier could return Saturday."