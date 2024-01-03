Kieran Trippier update as Newcastle United handed triple injury blow ahead of Sunderland game
Sunderland vs Newcastle United: Magpies suffer several fresh injury blows ahead of FA Cup clash.
Newcastle United will be without another three players ahead of the clash against Sunderland on Saturday.
The North East rivals are set to face each other this weekend in the FA Cup third round at the Stadium of Light, the first meeting of the pair since 2016.
Eddie Howe's squad has been beset by injuries this season with Newcastle crashing out of the Champions League and Carabao Cup in recent weeks. Now, the Daily Nail have provided an update on Newcastle United's injury fitness ahead of the game.
The Mail's reporter Craig Hope stated: "Sounds like NUFC can add Joe Willock, Harvey Barnes & Elliot Anderson to those, now including Callum Wilson, who will miss both Sunderland & Man City. I’m told trio have little chance of returning until after January mini-break. Kieran Trippier could return Saturday."
Trippier has started 18 of Newcastle's 20 Premier League games this season but missed the side's 4-2 defeat against Liverpool on New Year's Day with a groin injury.