Kieran Trippier tweet: Newcastle United and England star sends social media dig to Sunderland at Sam Fender gig
Newcastle United and England right-back Kieran Trippier has taken aim at Sunderland on social media.
The former Burnley and Tottenham player was in attendance at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle to watch local lad and Magpies fan Sam Fender play.
But it seems Trippier, who joined Newcastle from Atletico Madrid to link up with Eddie Howe in January, couldn’t resist a dig at local rivals Sunderland.
Posting on Twitter, he said: “What an incredible evening @samfendermusic. Can’t beat the Newcastle crowd, Sunderland where you at?”
Football fans, however, were quick to react to Trippier’s tweet.
@patricksafc96 said: “Easy to forget when you haven’t beaten us in about a decade.”
@Darlo_1883 added: “Swift reminder that Newcastle haven’t beat Sunderland in 12 years. The last derby was a 1-1 draw that ended the joy of 6.”
Finally, @sandancer18 replied: “Didn’t realise it was a Football Match? I remember Lighthouse Family at city hall a few years ago with a Liquorice Top on. Got booed onto the stage.”