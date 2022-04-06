The former Burnley and Tottenham player was in attendance at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle to watch local lad and Magpies fan Sam Fender play.

But it seems Trippier, who joined Newcastle from Atletico Madrid to link up with Eddie Howe in January, couldn’t resist a dig at local rivals Sunderland.

Posting on Twitter, he said: “What an incredible evening @samfendermusic. Can’t beat the Newcastle crowd, Sunderland where you at?”

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Football fans, however, were quick to react to Trippier’s tweet.

@patricksafc96 said: “Easy to forget when you haven’t beaten us in about a decade.”

@Darlo_1883 added: “Swift reminder that Newcastle haven’t beat Sunderland in 12 years. The last derby was a 1-1 draw that ended the joy of 6.”

Finally, @sandancer18 replied: “Didn’t realise it was a Football Match? I remember Lighthouse Family at city hall a few years ago with a Liquorice Top on. Got booed onto the stage.”

Sam Fender

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.