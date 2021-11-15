Kiera Ramshaw claimed her third goal of the season as Sunderland Ladies held to1-1 draw at Watford

The captain’s brave diving header put the Black Cats ahead in the first half, but Leanne Bell’s deflected effort after the break gave the hosts a share of the points.

Eve Blakey and Libbi McInnes came into the starting XI for the trip to Hertfordshire, with injured duo Maria Farrugia and Irish Achterhof missing out and Abbey Joice not travelling south due to illness.

There was little in the way of chances in a scrappy opening 10 minutes, and it was the home side who had the first sight of goal as Adekite Fatuga-Dada’s header from Rosie Kmita’s deep cross clipped the outside of the far post.

Kiera Ramshaw claimed her third goal of the season as Sunderland Ladies were held to a 1-1 draw at Watford in the FA Women’s Championship. Chris Fryatt.

Watford continued to enjoy most of the possession, but Sunderland’s pressing from the front forced the home defence into an error which led to the first goal. Georgie Ferguson scrambled an overhit back pass behind for a corner which eventually fell to Potts, and her curling near post cross was met by Ramshaw whose header thundered low into the net.

Watford reacted well to going behind, Henson’s shot from distance failing to trouble Alison Cowling before the midfielder dragged a left-footed effort wide seconds later. Then, Emma Beckett headed over from a corner and captain Amber-Keegan Stobbs blasted high from eight yards.

A long pause due to an injury seemed to take the sting out of the Hornets’ dominance with the visitors seeing more of the ball heading into the break. Neve Herron had two opportunities extended the lead, first putting Potts’ pin point cross over the bar under pressure from Ferguson and failing to find the target from distance on the stroke of half-time.

The game was even more open in the second period, with chances at both ends.

On 50 minutes, Watford were level. Bell collected the ball in midfield and drove forward, skipping past several challenges and unleashed a powerful strike which took a wicked deflection and gave Cowling no chance.

Despite losing their lead, it was a good spell for Sunderland.

Emily Scarr almost found the top corner with a curling effort and was inches away from connecting with Kelly’s in swinging cross as Sunderland piled on the pressure.

It was in the final minutes that Sunderland should have left Hertfordshire with all three points.

A long ball over the top was pounced on by Ramshaw whose swerving shot struck the top of the crossbar, with Ferguson saving well from the skipper moments later and Grace McCatty headed defensive partner Potts’ freekick over the bar.

The best chance, however, fell to the right foot of Blakey with seconds left on the clock.

Holly Manders’ low cross found its way through to Ferguson who reacted quickly to save with her feet but could only clear to the young striker – deserving of a goal after for her performance – who got under the ball and skied over from six yards.

There will be no time to dwell on the result as a glamour tie against Liverpool awaits the Black Cats on Sunday.

Sunderland: Cowling; Mullen, McCatty, Potts, Griffiths; Kelly, Herron, McInnes (Brown ’66), Ramshaw, Scarr (Manders ’88); Blakey.