Allen picked up a hamstring injury against Hull in September and has been back in training, but Swans manager Russell Martin warned his return is more likely to be next week.

Jamie Paterson is edging closer to a return from a groin injury, but this weekend could also come too quickly.

“With Joe we have to be careful,” said Martin.

Joe Allen, for whom Swansea's clash with Sunderland may come too soon.

“We want him back as quickly as possible, he has trained but that is different to playing a game with how we want to play.

“We have to pick the right moment, we will assess him again today. He will be part of the conversation, but it’s probably more likely to be looking towards next week rather than this.

“Pato is in the late stage of his rehab programme after seeing the specialist in London.

“He is getting closer and closer, he has been really frustrated to not be able to deliver the best version of himself on the pitch.

“He has battled through with it, and tried to get through it but it has been too difficult, but I think we are really close to him being able to move on from it."

Liam Cullen is still expected to miss out with a shoulder injury.

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray confirmed that Dennis Cirkin will travel to south Wales.