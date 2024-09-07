It was a hectic summer of transfer activity on Wearside, with Sunderland bringing in a number of fresh faces and bidding farewell to several more. Over the course of the early stages of the campaign, it would appear that the Black Cats’ business has served them well, with Regis Le Bris’ side currently top of the Championship having taken a maximum 12 points from their opening four matches - conceding just one goal in the process.

But in amongst the flurry of incoming acquisitions, perhaps some of the most ambitious moves that Sunderland made involved tying down several members of their dressing room to new, long-term contracts. The likes of Dan Ballard, Chris Rigg, and Jobe Bellingham all put pen to paper on fresh deals in the North East this summer, with all three subject of reported interest from elsewhere at various points in recent times.

Speaking to the Black Cats’ in-house media team after signing his extension, Bellingham emphasised how pleased he was to be continuing his development at a club of Sunderland’s magnitude. He said: “I’m buzzing to sign this contract and extend my stay at Sunderland. I feel like I have a lot of unfinished business and I believe we can achieve some great things this season. “This is such an amazing city and I’m so proud to represent the people within it. Everyone has made me feel right at home and I couldn’t imagine playing for a club where it didn’t mean as much as it does to our fans.”

And as the dust settles on a busy few months that have brought with them all kinds of wheelings and dealings, it is perhaps worthwhile taking a look at the current state of play across the breadth of the whole squad to see where their respective contract situations lie. With that in mind, we’ve gathered up all of the up to date info on when every Sunderland player’s deal on Wearside is set to expire below. Check out our gallery.

1 . Anthony Patterson - Summer of 2028 While there has been interest from Premier League clubs in the Sunderland academy graduate, Patterson signed a contract extension on Wearside in September of last year. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . Simon Moore - Summer of 2026 The experienced keeper signed for Sunderland during the summer transfer window, penning a contract until 2026. | Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . Blondy Nna Noukeu - Summer 2026 Another summer addition who has signed a contract that will run until 2026. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Chris Mepham - Summer of 2025 The Wales international signed for the Black Cats on loan from Bournemouth, and is scheduled to return to his parent club at the end of the season. Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Photo Sales