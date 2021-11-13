Paul Cook’s side have picked up their form in recent weeks following a slow start to the campaign, reviving hopes they could still gain promotion from League One.

Ipswich will host Sunderland on Saturday, December 18, before home games against Wycombe and Lincoln over the festive period.

The club’s board of directors and investors will be in attendance for the game against Sunderland, while Ipswich have launched a #PackOutPR campaign for supporters to attend all three home matches for a discounted price during the holiday season.

"For the Sunderland game, the whole board are going to be here," Ashton told iFollow Ipswich.

"All of our American-based investors are going to be here and at the game. That’s the first occasion that we’ve got the whole board and investment group together.

On the #PackOutPR campaign, Ashton added: "It’s a really important campaign.

"We’ve talked about working together and everyone being in this together. This is our first initiative to start to pack out Portman Road.

Ipswich Town's Portman Road Stadium.

"We want to go for 28,000-plus. We want to be brave and bold. We want to show the world that Ipswich Town Football Club is back on the map.

'Let me be really clear, we haven’t forgotten season ticket holders. They stick with us through thick and thin, and they will be rewarded too.

"The fans have been incredible but let’s go a bit further. Let’s get behind the boys and fill this place.

"We need to build attendances. We want to create an electric and amazing atmosphere. It’s a call to action to the supporters - let’s pack out Portman Road!"

Ipswich’s average home attendance in League One this season is 19, 598, the third highest in the division behind Sunderland (30,340) and Sheffield Wednesday (22,978).

A crowd of 21, 037 were present for the side’s 2-2 draw with Morecambe on the opening day of the season – their highest home attendance so far this campaign.

Portman Road has a capacity of 30,311, while away tickets are yet to go on sale for Sunderland supporters.

