Kevin Phillips urges Sunderland to get transfer for Exeter City full-back done and target ‘speaks out’ about League One transfer speculation

Kevin Phillips urges Sunderland to ‘do the deal’ for Exeter City full-back

Speaking to Football Insider, Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips has urged the club to “just go and do the deal” for Exeter City right-back Josh Key.

Sunderland reportedly had a bid rejected by The Grecians for Key, but Phillips believes the club should go back in for the full-back, insisting ‘it’s worth spending a little bit extra’.

“It’s worth spending a little bit extra to get a deal over the line.

“They need a specialist right-back to come into the squad so for that reason I’m sure Key would make the squad stronger.

“The finances are there so just go and get him, don’t mess around.

“It is a position that is spoken about every week and it shouldn’t still be being spoken about a week after the season has started.

“For me, without being held to ransom, just go and do the deal. He is clearly a player that Lee Johnson likes.”

Sunderland still keen on long-term transfer target

In other transfer news, Sunderland are progressing closer to the signing of Tottenham Hotspur left-back Dennis Cirkin, say reports.

Cirkin has been on Sunderland’s radar for some time.

They’re also still hopeful of capturing Sheffield United’s Daniel Jebbison, however, they still face competition for the teenager.

The Blades reportedly have to choose from four possible destinations for Jebbison with Sunderland, Doncaster Rovers, Burton Albion and Belgian side Beerschot all reportedly interested in the striker.

Sunderland target ‘speaks out’ about interest from League One clubs

Sunderland target Jamie Robson has spoken about the current interest in his services with both Lincoln City and Sunderland interested.

Robson, who currently plays for Dundee United, told the Daily Record: “It always happens, you get a bit of interest in you, but it’s just about focusing on the games. I know what’s happening in the background but I need to put that to one side.”

It’s believed Lincoln had an offer of around £200,000 knocked back earlier in the window.

