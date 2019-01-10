Kevin Phillips reveals how losing his job will hopefully benefit Sunderland's promotion chances

Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips hopes the disappointment of losing his job will have the silver lining of helping Sunderland achieve promotion this season.

Phillips left Stoke City yesterday after new manager Nathan Jones took over at the Britannia Stadium.

The former Black Cats striker had been working as Gary Rowett's first-team coach at Stoke, but after Rowett was sacked on Tuesday, Phillips also left his role when Jones quit League One promotion-chasers Luton Town to join the Potters.

Phillips says being without a job for the first time in 26 years is a shock, but hopes that the bonus will be that Sunderland's promotion rivals Luton will falter without Jones at the helm.

He said: "From the flip side, for me being Sunderland through and through, hopefully that will rock Luton and they'll drop some points and Sunderland will kick on."

Third-placed Sunderland are a point and a place behind the Hatters in the League One table ahead of the two sides meeting this weekend at the Stadium of Light.

And Phillips believes that Black Cats boss Jack Ross has done a fantastic job in turning around the club's fortunes after successive relegations.

"They've had a tough two or three years and for him to go in there, it's a big club and we know what it's like to get that club rocking," he added on Talksport.

"If you win football matches it doesn't matter where you are, the supporters will come back onside. They had 47,000 there on Boxing Day.

"He (Ross) is doing a fantastic job and building a squad that looks like they are going to challenge all way.

"I don't want to mock anyone but if Luton losing their manager just rocks them a little bit hopefully that will help Sunderland for the back end of this season."

Luton, meanwhile, are continuing their search for a new manager with Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson the early favourite, with ex-Shrewsbury chief Paul Hurst also a contender.