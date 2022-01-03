Kevin Phillips’ praise for ‘brilliant’ Sunderland ace, Swansea City plot ‘double raid’ on MK Dons
Kevin Phillips has heaped praise on Sunderland’s Dan Neil.
Here, we round up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Sunderland AFC.
Phillips praise for Neil
Kevin Phillips has heaped praise on Sunderland’s Dan Neil after a ‘brilliant’ festive period for the 20-year-old.
Phillips told Football Insider that Neil was a standout performer for the Black Cats and that he can see a ‘big future’ for him:
“The player that has stood out to me is Dan Neil.” Phillips said.
“I covered him for Sky in the Arsenal and Doncaster game and he was brilliant in both. He did really, really well.
“He is a good all round player who has a bit of everything. A young lad who certainly has an old head. He plays like someone who has been around a long time.
“I think he’s been the standout player this season, not just over the festive period. He’s got a big future ahead of him, that’s for sure.”
Swans plot MK Dons raid
Russel Martin is reportedly set to raid his former club this window in order to tempt two players to switch Milton Keynes for Swansea.
The Milton Keynes Citizen are reporting that there is interest from Swansea in Matt O’Riley and Andrew Fisher - two players that were signed by Martin during his time in charge of MK Dons.
MK Dons would likely be reluctant to sell the duo this month.