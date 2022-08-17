Kevin Phillips pinpoints Sunderland trio that 'will be a threat to any Championship side'

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite taking only a point from their clash with QPR at the weekend, there were plenty of promising signs for Sunderland.

The Black Cats were fired into a 2-0 lead courtesy of goals from Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms, a flourishing new strike-partnership that, with Alex Pritchard behind them, Phillips believes could be a major weapon for Sunderland going forward.

Phillips said: “As a manager when you bring a new player in like Ellis Simms, I think he’s a fantastic signing, you kind of think ‘where is he going to play’ because Ross Stewart has been their talisman and generally played up-top on his own.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - AUGUST 13: Ellis Simms of Sunderland in action during the Sky Bet Championship between Sunderland and Queens Park Rangers at Stadium of Light on August 13, 2022 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"You don’t bring someone like Simms in unless you’re going to play him and I didn’t think it would take long before he put them together.

"As a manager you want your partnership to hit the ground running and as a new player you want to hit the net as soon as you can and he’s done that. He’s already shown his quality.

"He’s a young lad and hasn’t played an awful lot of football but what he will do in this Sunderland side is he will get service with Pritchard playing behind them.

"When I watch them in the first two games they played together, it looks like the relationship is there. It’s not perfect of course and there’s still a lot of work to do.