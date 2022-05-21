Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland are just one game away from a return to the Championship as they prepare to face Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley.

Backed by a sold-out Sunderland end, Alex Neil’s side will be hoping to finally make their return to the second-tier after four seasons in League One.

For Phillips, who was a guest on Sky Sports’ coverage of the game, he’s already seen enough from the team that suggests they can get over the line and that the fans in the stadium will also play a huge part in proceedings:

“The pressure was on and the anticipation was high and I thought the crop of players showed everything it takes to get out of this league via the play-offs.” Phillips told Sky Sports. “They’re going to have to do that in abundance today.

"But these fans won’t let them down. there’s 45 or 46 thousand right behind them. They stood up to [the pressure] at the Stadium of Light, they stood up to it at Hillsborough, can they stand up to it today at Wembley when it matters? I feel they can.

"From Wycombe’s point of view, it’s a free-hit, the pressure is off. Sunderland will be the favourites and the neturals out there, we all love an underdog so Sunderland have to take that into consideration as well.

"But, individually, they’ve got big-time players in their squad.”