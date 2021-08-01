The Black Cats still haven’t signed a full-back whilst Lee Johnson awaits news of Denver Hume’s contract decision.

An Elliot Embleton-inspired Sunderland defeated Hull City in their final pre-season game and now face Wigan Athletic at the Stadium of Light in League One on Saturday.

Here, though, we take you through some of the more interesting stories that you’ve you may have missed today:

Tony Gallacher of Liverpool FC on the ball during Manchester City v Liverpool FC U23's at The Academy Stadium on January 05, 2020 in Manchester, England.

Kevin Phillips makes transfer prediction ahead of new season

Ex-Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips has reacted to the news that the Black Cats have pulled out of a deal for Liverpool full-back Tony Gallacher – and predicted signings before the season begins.

“I’m very interested to find out what happened,” Phillips told Football Insider.

“There must have been a major issue if they decided to pull out that late.

“You don’t want to bring a player in if he’s not going to be quite right, that’s happened before.

“It’s a huge season for Sunderland, yet again, they need promotion.

“They aren’t the only club that need bodies and they have to get their plans right.

“Pulling out of deals just before the season starts is a blow, Johnson will want to know his starting 11 at this point.

“They will have backup players and I expect they will be brought in before the season starts.

“It’s a real bad look for Sunderland.”

League One rivals take ex-Middlesbrough man on trial

Sunderland’s rivals Gillingham have former Middlesbrough winger Mustapha Carayol on trial.

The 32-year-old Gambia international has featured in the Gills’ in last two pre-season friendlies.

Carayol is currently without a club having last played for Adana Demirspor in Turkey.

The winger featured for the Teessiders between 2012 and 2016 and made 50 league appearances and netted 11 goals.

During his time at Middlesbrough, Carayol has become affectionately known as Muzzy.

He left Ipswich Town at the end of the season following the end of his short-term contract but looks likely to link up with Steve Evans at Gillingham before the start of the season.

