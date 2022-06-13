Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gers’ interest in the Scotland striker is growing stronger after he recently broke into Steve Clarke’s squad at international level. However, the Black Cats are keen to tie him down to a new deal.

Fresh rumours claim Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst is on the lookout for another striker amid doubts over the future of Alfredo Morelos, with one year left on his contract.

Recently, The Echo spoke to former Sunderland target men Niall Quinn and Kevin Kyle, with both offering interesting takes on what the future could hold for Stewart.

“Big Ross has been a surprise package,” Kyle told The Echo. “In Scotland, he played with Ross County and didn’t really stick out I would say. He wasn’t really a prominent figure. Sunderland took a chance on him.

"He’s come down here and scored 25 goals in League One and helped the club get promoted. He took his goal very well at Wembley. He is still quite young so he has got a lot to learn,

“But he’s got a great club to learn at. So we will see how he goes next year in the Championship. It is different and another step up again but a step that I think he can adapt to.

“I imagine there will be a wee bit of interest but if I could ever speak to him I would say that you don’t leave Sunderland in the Championship. There’s worse clubs to go to. Just stay where you are, learn your trade and hopefully, he can help fire Sunderland into doing well next season.”

Quinn added: “The big lad Stewart up front. I have plenty of time for him. I think he is on a good learning curve. There’s a little bit to go yet but that’s okay because he is keen and is willing. There’s a great future there for him.