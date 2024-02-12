Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Rigg has been encouraged to keep himself grounded by former Sunderland youngster Carl Lawson.

Lawson spent the majority of his childhood at his boyhood club Sunderland, earning scholarship and professional deals and learning from the likes of John O’Shea and Lee Cattermole.

The former Thornhill School pupil played for Sunderland at under-18 and under-23 level and in the EFL Trophy before scoring for the first-team against away at Hartlepool United during a pre-season match under Gus Poyet.

With the world seemingly at his feet, though, Lawson, now 29, was seriously hampered by injuries to his foot and back during his time on Wearside and eventually left the club before trials at Middlesbrough and West Ham.

Several good stints in non-league followed before the former Sunderland striker decided to turn his hand to coaching the next generation of football stars, passing on his experience and expertise to young players of all ages.

But having been through the academy system at Sunderland himself, what advice would Lawson give to a player like Rigg amid serious transfer interest from Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich?

“It is a lot to take at that age,” Lawson told The Echo when asked about 16-year-old Rigg. "I think there are talents that can be ruined at an early age. To go off subject but look at the darts, everyone is raving about Luke Littler because he is so young and that can sometimes go the wrong way if there’s too much hype.

“You have to leave them to get on with business and when they’re at the club they’ll know what business to get on with. Hopefully, when he gets on the pitch, that is when he will do his talking.

“Advice-wise, being in this position at a young age, you just have to keep yourself grounded and just get in there and work work work every day and soak up stuff from the players that are working around you, all those players who have made all those appearances whether it be Premier League, Championship or League One or League Two.

“He has to take as much advice as possible, which I know players will if they're in a good club and a good dressing room. Soak as much information up as you can and really put that work in on the training pitch… let's call it the ‘unseen hours’."

Lawson is now running a youth football coaching service in Sunderland and hopes to improve and inspire the next generation, which you can find here.

“I have set up my own football coaching service (CL Coaching) and I’m just trying to give back. Obviously, not playing has given me a little bit more platform to go and do it. All the experience I have had, I can pass on.