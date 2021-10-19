Sunderland defeated Gillingham in dramatic fashion on Saturday at Priestfield.

Lee Johnson’s men came from a goal down to win 2-1 in a League One game that produced much drama.

On Monday, Arbenit Xhemajli started for Sunderland U23s against Newcastle United U23s at the Stadium of Light as the defender stepped up his return from injury.

Callum McFadzean during his Sunderland days.

Sunderland took a first half lead during the Wear-Tyne clash through Tyrese Dyce but surrendered their lead after the interval with goals from Jay Turner-Cooke and Adam Wilson.

Johnson, however, has been handed an injury boost ahead of tonight’s game with Crewe.

That’s after it emerged that German winger Leon Dajaku has travelled with the Sunderland squad to Crewe.

Here, though, we take a look at the most interesting Sunderland and League One stories this morning:

Ex-Sunderland man talks facing his former club

Former Black Cats man Callum McFadzean has spoken candidly about facing his old club tonight.

The defender spent a season with Sunderland last campaign under Phil Parkinson initially then later Lee Johnson.

The left-back won the Papa John’s Trophy with the club but failed to gain promotion to the Championship during the League One play-offs.

He was released at the end of his contract at the Stadium of Light later joining Crewe Alexandra on a free transfer.

The club, though, have struggled in League One so far this campaign with Crewe currently second bottom with eight points from 12 fixtures.

Sunderland on the other hand are fourth in the table but have two games in hand and are just one point off table-toppers Plymouth Argyle.

Speaking after Crewe’s loss to Fleetwood last Saturday, McFadzean said: “It is up to us to put things right. As the gaffer said, we didn’t stick to the game plan at times and that is probably down to a bit of frustration and wanting to change things. It was disappointing because we all know what we are capable of.

“We are not showing it. It is pointless doing it in training and then not going out on a matchday and showing the fans. We have showed glimpses in games but we have to be doing that on a more consistent basis.

“The lads know we have to improve as a group and get better and that is what we are all working hard to do.

“I think it is good to have a game on the Tuesday rather than to have to wait for the Saturday. There is not time to dwell on what happened on Saturday because we have to be right at it against Sunderland."

He added: “I am a Crewe player now and that is all my focus is on. Sunderland is just another team to me now and that is how I have always approached facing a former club. It is 11 versus 11 and we want to give a good account of ourselves and put on a performance for the fans.”

