Jude Bellingham's three-word message to Jobe after Sunderland's win vs Leeds United

Jude Bellingham was quick to react to his brother's winner for Sunderland vs Leeds United.

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has sent a three-word social media message to his brother Jobe after Sunderland's win against Leeds on Tuesday.

The Black Cats won 1-0 after Jobe netted the winning goal in the second half under caretaker manager Mike Dodds in the Championship, making it two wins from two since Tony Mowbray's sacking last week Like his brother, Jobe rose through the ranks at Birmingham City and broke into the first team at a young age but decided to move on.

Jobe signed for Sunderland last summer, reuniting with former coach Mike Dodds with another former Birmingham City staff member, Kristkaan Speakman, instrumental in the deal in his role as the Black Cats' sporting director.

Since signing for Sunderland, Jobe has made 20 Championship appearances for the club so far this season, netting four times and chipping in with an assist while cementing himself as a firm fan favourite at the Stadium of Light.

Reacting to Sunderland's 1-0 win over Leeds United on Tuesday in the Championship, Jude Bellingham wrote on social media: "Let him cook."

Dodds once again took charge of the team as the club look for a new head coach following Tony Mowbray’s sacking last week with rumours of Will Still doing the rounds on social media before the game on Wearside.

