Birmingham City fans were quick to react to Jude Bellingham's Instagram message to brother Jobe.

Jude Bellingham was quick to react to brother Jobe's goalscoring exploits against Birmingham City on Saturday.

Both brothers came up through the youth ranks at Birmingham City and are boyhood fans of the club.

However, Jude departed for Dortmund and later Real Madrid, while Jobe signed for Sunderland during the summer window.

And Jobe was on the scoresheet as Tony Mowbray's men defeated Wayne Rooney's side 3-1 at the Stadium of Light in the Championship over the weekend.

The Black Cats took the lead in the 17th minute when Jobe converted from a corner, after Nazariy Rusyn flicked the ball on. The former Blues man didn't celebrate, however.

Birmingham drew level in the 30th minute, though, when Jay Stansfield set up Koji Miyoshi to make it 1-1 at the half-time interval.

Sunderland retook the lead after an own goal, before substitute Adil Aouchiche secured the points with his first goal for the club 14 minutes from time.

After the game, Jude posted a message of congratulations to his brother on Instagram, saying: "Brilliant bro," and "Enough said".

Jude's message of congratulations didn't go unnoticed by Birmingham City fans, though, with @BluesJack_saying: "Genuinely going to cry man we’ve got Jude celebrating against us."

@LivParkesy_KRO added: "It’ll be sound if he was supporting his bro after he scored but after your team lose big nah."

@Swiftyyy_97 replied: "He’s supporting his brother what you want him to say?"