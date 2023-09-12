Jude Bellingham's Instagram reaction to brother Jobe's Sunderland award
August has been an excellent month for Bellingham brothers Jude and Jobe.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jobe Bellingham has enjoyed a promising start to life at Sunderland.
The attacking midfielder has started each of the Black Cats opening five Championship games under head coach Tony Mowbray following his summer move from Birmingham City.
The 17-year-old England under-19s captain turned match-winner for Sunderland during the clash against Rotherham United at the Stadium of Light, netting two goals during the 2-1 win to hand the Black Cats their first three points of the season.
Jobe's good start to his time at the Stadium of Light earned the player Sunderland's Player of the Month award for August with brother Jude Bellingham earning the same trinket in Spain for Real Madrid after his blistering start to his La Liga career.
Taking to Instagram, Jude posted a show of support for younger brother Jobe, reposting Sunderland's announcement of the August Player of the Month award and adding three clapping emojis.
Speaking about having been deployed as a number nine by head coach Mowbray in recent games, Jobe stated: “Wherever he asks me to play I’m going to play so I don’t mind. I used to play there quite a lot as a kid, in fact all the time to be honest.
“It’s a different challenge isn’t it, you have to adapt to the game and do whatever the game is asking you to do. I think that’s what the best teams do and I think we did that and the best players do that.
“I thought I did quite well but we’ll see, I don’t really fancy playing nine.”