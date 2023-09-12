Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jobe Bellingham has enjoyed a promising start to life at Sunderland.

The attacking midfielder has started each of the Black Cats opening five Championship games under head coach Tony Mowbray following his summer move from Birmingham City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 17-year-old England under-19s captain turned match-winner for Sunderland during the clash against Rotherham United at the Stadium of Light, netting two goals during the 2-1 win to hand the Black Cats their first three points of the season.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jobe's good start to his time at the Stadium of Light earned the player Sunderland's Player of the Month award for August with brother Jude Bellingham earning the same trinket in Spain for Real Madrid after his blistering start to his La Liga career.

Taking to Instagram, Jude posted a show of support for younger brother Jobe, reposting Sunderland's announcement of the August Player of the Month award and adding three clapping emojis.

Speaking about having been deployed as a number nine by head coach Mowbray in recent games, Jobe stated: “Wherever he asks me to play I’m going to play so I don’t mind. I used to play there quite a lot as a kid, in fact all the time to be honest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a different challenge isn’t it, you have to adapt to the game and do whatever the game is asking you to do. I think that’s what the best teams do and I think we did that and the best players do that.