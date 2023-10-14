Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tony Mowbray believes Chris Rigg is on track to become a Premier League star after an encouraging start to the new campaign on Wearside.

The 16-year-old signed a scholarship deal to extend his stay on Wearside this summer and has made encouraging progress in the months since, already getting five more senior appearances and two goals under his belt.

Rigg is currently on international duty alongside team mate Tom Watson, who is working his way back into the fold after a significant injury over the summer months and having put pen to paper on a first professional contract.

Mowbray has hailed Rigg's impact in training, even if sometimes leaves him a little nervous.

"They're both doing very well," Mowbray said.

"Chris is doing very well, he's a very robust kid who trains with us every day. He's a joy to watch in training, to be honest. He doesn't worry about who the big stars are in our team or anything like that, he will scythe them down if the ball is there to be won. I'm screaming 'woah, woah' sometimes on the sidelines because I can see his focus on the ball and that he is about to smash into somebody to get it.

"I shouldn't be stopping him and normally I don't but sometimes if it's the day before a game... and I did do recently when I saw that he was about to fly into a 50-50 with Jobe! But listen, that is a great quality. And he is a lovely footballer, too. Even at such a young age, he is a leader through what he does and how he trains, an amazing kid given his age.

"I enjoy watching the careers of the players that I've worked with and Riggy is one where you are thinking to yourself, where is he going to be when I watch him in 10 years time and he's 25,26? In my opinion, undoubtedly at a top team in the Premier League if he keeps working like he does. Let's jope that top team is Sunderland, competing to get into Europe.

"But you never know, he could go anywhere because he is an amazing talent."