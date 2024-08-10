Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest Sunderland-related transfer headlines that you may have missed this weekend

The Championship officially gets underway this weekend alongside League One and League Two as the 2024-25 season begins.

Despite the start of the season, however, clubs still have another three weeks to conclude any incoming and outgoing transfer deals before the window closes.

Here, we take a look at the interesting Sunderland-related transfer headlines that you may have missed as football returns for another campaign:

Sunderland’s Mendy attempts slammed by journalist

Sunderland’s attempts to bring Alexandre Mendy to the club have been slammed by a French journalist

French journalist Mohamed Toubache-Ter has said on X (translated): “Furthermore, Stade Malherbe Caen wants to keep its striker Alexandre Mendy. A case very poorly managed by Olivier Pickeu. By the way, if the sale had to take so long, the latter is responsible. It’s in the past, Caen is liberated & the future is serene.

“The new shareholders have to deal with Pickeu’s poor management of this issue, there are things that have been said and we know the rest. After that, Sunderland’s offer is ridiculous… Mendy is not a packet of crisps from LIDL, eh?’

Mason Cotcher nearing Aston Villa move

Former Sunderland youngster Mason Cotcher has reportedly landed a move to Champions League qualifiers Aston Villa over 12 months on from his last Black Cats academy appearance.

The England youth international opted against signing a professional contract with the Black Cats last summer and has attracted interest from a whole host of clubs in England and Scotland over the last year. The likes of Arsenal, Leeds United, Brighton and Hove Albion and Rangers all attempted to secure a deal with the youngster but none of the interested parties were able to conclude an agreement with Cotcher.

There would have also been a requirement to agree a compensation package with Sunderland before Cotcher could officially sign for a new club. Fabrizio Romano reports Cotcher has now agreed a three-year deal with Villa and revealed the deal is to be signed by the end of Friday. He said: “Understand Aston Villa have now agreed on deal to sign England U17 striker Mason Cotcher from Sunderland. Contract until June 2027 to be signed today at Villa